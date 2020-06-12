Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $71.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

