SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.89

Shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as low as $18.06. SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 75,474 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

