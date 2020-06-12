SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of SITE opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.