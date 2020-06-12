Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 223.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $45,103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $9,438,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $728,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WORK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Slack stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.22. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,175,498 shares of company stock valued at $58,051,238 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

