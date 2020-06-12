Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.74

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.66. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 197,455 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

