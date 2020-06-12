Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.83 million, a P/E ratio of -326.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

