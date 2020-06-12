Somerset Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average is $291.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

