SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.56 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

