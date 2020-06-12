State Street Corp Buys 164,865 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Echostar worth $28,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Echostar by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS opened at $32.11 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

