State Street Corp Buys 79,192 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.15% of Virtusa worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 6,130.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

