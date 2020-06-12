State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.96% of Hostess Brands worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,538.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.