State Street Corp Purchases 129,176 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of MaxLinear worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $134,182.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935 in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXL stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

