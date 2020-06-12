Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,668% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.