Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bunge Put Options (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,551 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,585% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

BG stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

