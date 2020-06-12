StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 607.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,162 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.38. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.