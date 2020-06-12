Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average is $291.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

