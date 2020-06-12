Superior Plus Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$10.29 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -686.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

