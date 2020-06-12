Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,400 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $8.69 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

