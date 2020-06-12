Swiss National Bank Has $638,000 Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $201,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

