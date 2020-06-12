TD Securities Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Raymond James raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

