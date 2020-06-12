Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.70

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.70 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 497857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.