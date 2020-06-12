Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

