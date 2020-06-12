Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 1,249.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,531 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.34% of Thermon Group worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $1,521,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,029 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $555.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

