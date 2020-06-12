Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.