Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and traded as low as $70.75. Titon shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Titon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and a PE ratio of 24.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.72.

Titon (LON:TON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (2.73) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Titon Holdings plc will post 1560.0000998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.