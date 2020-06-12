Toronto Dominion Bank Has $148,000 Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celestica by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celestica by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS opened at $6.09 on Friday. Celestica Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $894.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

