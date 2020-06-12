Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $288,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

JBLU opened at $11.11 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

