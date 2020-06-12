Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $271,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $51,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.93 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

