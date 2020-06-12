Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

