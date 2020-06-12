Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 307,500 Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Just Energy Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Just Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.