Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,274 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,506% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 put options.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.25. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

