Traders Purchase Large Volume of Matador Resources Put Options (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,753 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,849% compared to the average volume of 603 put options.

Matador Resources stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 4.73. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,700 shares of company stock worth $139,758. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

