Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

