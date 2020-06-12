Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of HE stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

