Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

