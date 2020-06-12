Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.91 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

