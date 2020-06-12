Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.63. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

