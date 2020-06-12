Trex Company Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.91.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after acquiring an additional 693,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 338,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the period.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

