U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 14th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

