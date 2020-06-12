Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 14th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $1,002,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Upwork by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $6,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $9,108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

