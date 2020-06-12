Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 14th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

