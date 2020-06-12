US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,244 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.