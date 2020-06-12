US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,890 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

