US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,776 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $169,950 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

