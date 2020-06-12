US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

