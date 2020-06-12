US Bancorp DE Buys 6,204 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 204.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NHC opened at $64.20 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

