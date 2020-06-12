US Bancorp DE Buys New Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.