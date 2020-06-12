US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $18.60 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

