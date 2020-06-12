US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Radian Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

