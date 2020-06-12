US Bancorp DE Has $688,000 Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.23 and a 200-day moving average of $241.97. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

